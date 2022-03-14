 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $135,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $135,000

Welcome to your new home! This recently renovated home features an open space concept with a kitchen that will brighten any chef's heart. The renovation was full and complete-it was taken down to the studs with all new electrical wiring inside (outside was done in 2019), new and superior insulation will reduce utility costs and keep you comfortable year round. The wall heater is one year old, most of the plumbing was replaced and even the bathroom has updated tile. This home is ready to move in and only needs your personal touch to make it where your heart comes home. Seller is willing to remove window bars for V.A. contract.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Waco shows warm up SXSW bands, fans

Over the next nine days, Waco venues will host four shows with performers with ties to SXSW or Austin. It's not exactly South By, but maybe Waco By.

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Symptoms linger for months, change lives for Waco patients with long COVID-19

Waco radio personality Rich Richardson remembers Sept. 11, 2021, as the day that COVID-19 changed his world and his last memory before a 26-day coma that followed.  Six months later, and three months into physical therapy meant to get his arms and legs back to their normal function, COVID-19 continues to shadow his world.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert