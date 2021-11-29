Here it is, your perfect opportunity to own a Short Term Rental (STR) for an unhosted bed and breakfast & within minutes from McLane Stadium. McLane is 0.6 miles from this home. This property is zoned O-3 without need of a special permit to use as a bed and breakfast. Buyer will need to apply for a license with City of Waco though. Prefer a first time home or long term rental? That works here as well and it doesn't have to be for residential use. The place is in great shape. Add a little TLC to make it your own. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a living room and kitchen-dining area. Enclosed garage gives privacy while the chainlink allow pets to roam safely. Enjoy cookouts in the shaded backyard, or a walk to Brooklyn Park. Don't want to own a SFR rental? The commercial uses are vast. Hurry to schedule your showing. This property will not last long at this price!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $139,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two teenagers aided a third suspect in a scheme to lure a man through social media to a South Waco site where he was shot and killed on Sept. …
Everyone noticed it. How could you not? The resemblance was downright eerie.
Work that started last week to build two new turnaround bridges at Highway 6 and Bagby Avenue is an early taste of the larger mall-to-mall hig…
Cameron Park Zoo is welcoming evening crowds this holiday season with a display of a quarter-million Christmas lights as the animals snooze.
PROSPER — China Spring took center stage in the game the Cougars had been waiting for all season: a showdown with two-time defending state cha…
An engineering study of William Decker Johnson Hall on the former Paul Quinn College campus in East Waco will reveal how much it will take to …
Developer Peter Ellis once visualized a high-end department store at Eighth Street and Austin Avenue, where he is continuing on a $5 million r…
Baylor fans still occasionally approach Jalen Pitre and say a simple “Thank you.”
Mike Copeland: Willie's Grill & Icehouse on the way; Bird-Kultgen turns 85; Turner Behringer in Temple
It appears Willie’s Grill & Icehouse is making its way to Cottonwood Creek Market.
A man who allegedly caused an officer to crash into a vehicle while conducting a funeral escort in November 2020 has been arrested.