3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $139,000

Here it is, your perfect opportunity to own a Short Term Rental (STR) for an unhosted bed and breakfast & within minutes from McLane Stadium. McLane is 0.6 miles from this home. This property is zoned O-3 without need of a special permit to use as a bed and breakfast. Buyer will need to apply for a license with City of Waco though. Prefer a first time home or long term rental? That works here as well and it doesn't have to be for residential use. The place is in great shape. Add a little TLC to make it your own. It consists of 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a living room and kitchen-dining area. Enclosed garage gives privacy while the chainlink allow pets to roam safely. Enjoy cookouts in the shaded backyard, or a walk to Brooklyn Park. Don't want to own a SFR rental? The commercial uses are vast. Hurry to schedule your showing. This property will not last long at this price!

