3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $139,900

Super cute new listing in Bellmead! So close to shopping, restaurants, and entertainment, the location of this property is perfect! The three bedroom and one bathroom home is ideal for someone who is looking to downsize or as a starter home. The open concept living, kitchen, and dining area is perfect for entertaining and gives you a warm comfortable feeling. There is a large two car detached garage and several beautiful trees. A nice back porch provides shade and a place to relax as you enjoy time in your beautiful oversized backyard! Schedule today for your private showing!