 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $140,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $140,000

Investors!! Don’t miss out on your first or next opportunity to invest in Waco real estate, this one could be the perfect property for you. Well maintained 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the heart of Waco with so much renting potential. Currently rented thru March 2023.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert