3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $144,900

Metal building shell is waiting for you to build an incredible home or use it for commercial purposes. Owner has plans for a residential home showing a 3 bedroom, 2 bath. This is a blank canvas and can be made into whatever you can dream up for it. A water meter has been installed, and there is 200 amp electrical service to the building.

