3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $145,000

Welcome to your new home! This recently renovated home features an open space concept with a kitchen that will brighten any chef's heart. The renovation was full and complete-it was taken down to the studs with all new electrical wiring inside (outside was done in 2019), new and superior insulation will reduce utility costs and keep you comfortable year round. The wall heater is one year old, most of the plumbing was replaced and even the bathroom has updated tile. This home is ready to move in and only needs your personal touch to make it where your heart comes home. Seller is willing to remove window bars for V.A. contract.