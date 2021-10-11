Welcome Home!! This three bedroom/two bath property is move-in ready. Bring the rocking chairs for the front porch! Enjoy new carpet and fresh paint. The large kitchen is the perfect place to gather! There is plenty of room for your dining table. Double-pane windows allow natural light to filter through the beautiful trees. The master suite has a view of the peaceful back yard. Large enough to function as a fourth bedroom, office, or second living area, the utility room has French doors that lead to the covered patio. Relax and enjoy the large back yard. The owner had six new foundation beams installed July, 2021. The plumbing was updated in 2017. The property is complete with a metal roof and gutters. Property being sold "as is".
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $145,000
