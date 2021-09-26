This charming 1930s stone cottage is nestled among the trees and waiting for someone special to see its unlimited possibilities! With 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, there is plenty of space to design the perfect renovation. Take notice of the architectural details such as the trim around the windows, the pedestal sink in one bathroom and the vintage oven. The abundance of windows gives the feeling of living among the trees, especially in the kitchen/family room where you get an expansive view of the patio area and shaded yard bordered by beautiful, established crepe myrtle trees. A peak under the carpet will give you a glimpse of original hardwood floors in the formal living area and bedrooms. Painted with sunshine, call us today and make this house your HOME!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $149,900
