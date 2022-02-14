 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $150,000

This charmer has so much potential. 1020 sq ft on main floor. Attic space is not included. Could possibly be another bedroom, flex space, or office. Large lot, shiplap behind wallpaper, and original wood floors. Just needs a little love! Alley access. This blank slate could be a real charmer!

