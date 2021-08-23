Welcome Home!! This three bedroom/two bath property is move-in ready. All the hard work has been completed! Bring the rocking chairs for the front porch! Enjoy all new carpet and fresh paint. The large kitchen is the perfect place to gather! There is plenty of room for your dining table. Double-pane windows allow natural light to filter through the beautiful trees. The master suite has a view of the peaceful back yard. Large enough to function as a fourth bedroom, office, or second living area, the utility room has French doors that lead to the covered patio. Relax and enjoy the large back yard. The owner had six new foundation beams installed July, 2021. The plumbing was updated in 2017. The property is complete with a metal roof and gutters.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $154,999
Related to this story
Most Popular
I stood in the parking lot of the Oak Lodge Motor Inn at 7 a.m., talking with several residents about the recent announcement that the wreckin…
The $341 million widening of Interstate 35 apparently has developers seeing dollar signs and potential along the big slab’s route through Grea…
The Texas Supreme Court declined Thursday to block restraining orders against Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask mandate ban.
The family of a hospice care patient has filed a medical negligence lawsuit against a Waco nursing home, alleging “inexcusable neglect” of the…
A Waco woman pleaded guilty Thursday in a drunken driving hit-and-run wreck that nearly killed a Baylor University student in 2019.
On the same day as parents dropped off their children for the first day of classes and teachers attempted to kick off the school year on the r…
Just a week before the first game of the season, new Mexia coach Brady Bond has resigned, according to a press release from Mexia ISD.
Police found a 23-year-old Waco man dead last week outside his workplace, a UPS facility at 5700 Franklin Ave.
A Waco man facing 30 years in prison on promotion of child pornography charges was found dead in his home Thursday, officials said.
A house fire Tuesday evening in a Waco neighborhood near Cobbs and North Valley Mills drives killed a woman and sent a man to a local hospital.