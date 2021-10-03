3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $159,900

Well kept home. Has window units for a/c and thermal auto heat. Home is arranged where a portion of home could be used as mother-in-law suite or as a in house rental. This portion has a kitchen with sink and cabinets that can be used as living area, tub/shower combo in bath and bedroom with a private entrance and access to laundry room. Or the home can be 4 bedroom and 2 bath residence. Nice kitchen with double oven and gas cook top. Refrigerator, washer, dryer and window units remain with home. Home has new plumbing, gas and sewer lines. Roof is less than year old with 45 year shingles. Hardwood floors are under carpet. Home is within walking distance of elementary school.