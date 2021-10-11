 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $159,900

Just what you've been waiting on! Perfect for a 1st time home buyer, this property is conveniently located off of I-35, close to all the shopping markets, restaurants & schools. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths. Large backyard, completely fenced in. Both shed & playground will convey. Give us a call for your private showing!

