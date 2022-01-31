3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $159,900

Beautiful, spacious lot approx. 600 Ft from Brazos River RV Park. Almost 1 acre. Doublewide Modular home with brand new Roof . 3 bed, 2 bath. Solid floors. just needs a little TLC. If you take Gholson Road off of Lakeshore Dr. Go about 8 miles until you reach the Gholson Store. That is the land mark to make the left turn. Make another left at first turn. Make right at River Road. Short drive from Magnolia and the Silos. The living Room floor is being replaced with beautiful laminate flooring.. NOTE: THE ONLY REASON THIS HOUSE IS STILL ON THE MARKET IS COVID AND OTHER ILLNESS IN THE HOUSEHOLD HAS PREVENTED MANY BUYERS FROM ENTERING.. NOW IS THE PERFECT TIME TO VIEW AND PUT YOUR OFFER IN WITH THE OTHERS.