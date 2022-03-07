3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $160,000

Come view this cute brick house in the Alta Vista neighborhood! It's located close to University High School and Robinson Dr. Walking inside the front door, you will be welcomed by an open concept with crown molding. The spacious kitchen is perfect for those home cooked meals. Appliances convey. Large laundry room located right off the dining area with access to a 1 car garage. This property offers 3 good sized bedrooms with original hardwood floors. There is also a covered back patio to enjoy those summer nights and a fenced backyard. This house will be a great starter home or investment property that is offered at an affordable price. Contact your local REALTOR to schedule a showing before it's gone!