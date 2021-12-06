 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $160,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $160,000

This 3 bedroom home features 1 bathroom, 2 living areas, an eat in kitchen and a large covered patio. With .3554 of an acre there is plenty of yard and a detached 2 car garage behind the house. This home is centrally located and has so much potential! Call today for a viewing!

