This 3 bedroom home features 1 bathroom, 2 living areas, an eat in kitchen and a large covered patio. With .3554 of an acre there is plenty of yard and a detached 2 car garage behind the house. This home is centrally located and has so much potential! Call today for a viewing!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $160,000
