3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $163,800

Come see this well built home right off Valley Mills Dr! With only a few cosmetic upgrades, this home could be outstanding. There are wood floors throughout and has a very nice layout. It is a larger 3/2 with a full sized, 2 car detached garage and fully fenced yard with a double gate across the driveway. Sit out on the inviting front porch for morning coffee or an evening beverage!

