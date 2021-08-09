 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $165,000

Briarwood Ln is on market for a new owner! Check out the endless possibilities that this home has to offer with plenty of space and potential. All of the major needs have been taken care of with a new roof, new HVAC units, windows, & professionally painted in 2018! The lot is perfect for hosting family events, parties, and so much more! Make sure you schedule your private showing!

