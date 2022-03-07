3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $165,000

Welcome to the neighborhood! This location is convenient to Baylor, Magnolia, Downtown, HEB, Top Golf and more. Nicely updated, this home has three bedrooms, one bath, a one car garage, plus a game room. Breathe in the smell of fresh paint, new vinyl flooring, and new carpet. Move-in ready describes this lovely home. The living room is bright and inviting. Numerous cabinets fill the large kitchen. There is plenty of room for the chef, friends, and family to have a good time and help with meal prep! Perfect for dinner and holidays, the dining room can accommodate a large dining table plus a hutch. All the bedrooms are spacious and light filled. The bedroom closets are over-sized. Built-in features lend flexibility to the third bedroom. If you need an office, or want a second living space, this room is perfect! The bathroom has been completely updated with new sub-floor, flooring, new fixtures, beautiful tile, and plumbing. If you like to entertain, you will enjoy the game room. Friends and family will love hanging out! Foundation work has been completed. Three foundation beams have been replaced under the bath and kitchen. The owner has installed a new electrical panel. This home is ready for you!