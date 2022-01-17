 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $165,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $165,000

Cute, 3 bedroom, 1 bath property located in North Waco. Property comes with dark vinyl flooring throughout the house. Cozy, living area with built in bookshelves. Open dining area, spacious enough to fit a dining table and desk. Nice size bedrooms, closet space. It has a good size, separate laundry room. Spacious gated backyard, plenty room for Summer Cookout gatherings.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert