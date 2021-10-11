Currently tenant occupied, but ready for your personal touch. The home is located near all Waco has to offer. Adorned with 3 beds and 1 bath with 2 living spaces, this home has plenty of space to spread out and a oversized tree covered backyard to entertain. Don't miss out on your chance to get into this cutie and make it your own!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $169,000
