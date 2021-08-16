 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $169,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $169,900

Cute home with semi open floor plan that is within walking distance to Parkdale Elementary school. Original hardwood floors were just redone throughout the house. Enjoy overlooking the large backyard just off your covered deck, there is also a separate dog run.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert