3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $170,000

Move in ready and affordable. Located in the Heart of Waco, close to the evolving downtown district and fun activities in Cameron Park. This lovely cottage features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Original hardwood floors, molding and trim. Spacious rooms with an abundance of light. Updated to be comfortable, but room to add your personal touch. Privacy fenced backyard for your enjoyment or your fur babies. This property would be a great “starter home” or income producing investment property.