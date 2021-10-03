 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $170,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $170,000

Move in ready and affordable. Located in the Heart of Waco, close to the evolving downtown district and fun activities in Cameron Park. This lovely cottage features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Original hardwood floors, molding and trim. Spacious rooms with an abundance of light. Updated to be comfortable, but room to add your personal touch. Privacy fenced backyard for your enjoyment or your fur babies. This property would be a great “starter home” or income producing investment property.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert