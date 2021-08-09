3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $170,000

Ready to move in Adorable Home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, remodeled within the last year, Quartz Kitchen Countertops. All Electric including tankless water heater, house has surround system that can be connected through Bluetooth. Bathroom has its own speaker as well. Fenced front and backyard. Pretty decent size backyard with Storage shed. All appliances will convey ( Refrigerator, stove, microwave, washer and dryer) Owner will also leave the couches at no additional cost if desired. Seller does not have Survey. According to MCAD home is zoned R2.