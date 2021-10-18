Welcome home to this well maintained gem in the Sharondale community! This beauty features spacious living areas, updates to the kitchen and a bonus room that is great for hobbies, entertainment or relaxing. This home is situated on a generous lot and is perfect for get togethers in the back yard with plenty of room for everyone! All this home needs is your decorating ideas to make it just right for you. All information contained in this listing is deemed reliable but should be independently verified by the buyer and agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900
