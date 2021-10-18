 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $174,900

Welcome home to this well maintained gem in the Sharondale community! This beauty features spacious living areas, updates to the kitchen and a bonus room that is great for hobbies, entertainment or relaxing. This home is situated on a generous lot and is perfect for get togethers in the back yard with plenty of room for everyone! All this home needs is your decorating ideas to make it just right for you. All information contained in this listing is deemed reliable but should be independently verified by the buyer and agent.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert