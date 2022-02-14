3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $175,000

Get ready to call this conveniently located home yours! Located down a dead-end street and right beside LaVega ISD you will find this spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage situated on a large .37-acre lot. The roof was replaced approximately 4-5 years ago. Endless possibilities come along with its two living areas accented by a beautiful brick wall. The front living area contains a large, beautiful bay/box window to display holiday decoration for any season. While the second living area provides warmth in the winter with its potential for gas burning logs. Serve family, or guests on the breakfast bar facing the kitchen with ample cabinet space. You will have plenty of parking room for family and friends as the home has additional attached car-port parking space. Enjoy entertaining in the completely fenced back yard, under the covered patio with a fire burning in your already installed brick firepit. You will be able to picnic in spring and summer in the sizeable front yard under the shade of a mature and leaf producing oak tree. Green thumb? You have just purchased a home that includes an outdoor storage shed already hooked up with electricity to store all the yard tools and gadgets. Just a quick skip away you will find easy access from I-35 to H-E-B, Sam's Club, restaurants, and shopping! Schedule a showing today and make this home your very own masterpiece!