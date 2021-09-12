3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $175,000

Proximity, size, and desirability are all traits you will find in this Beverly Hills listing. Boasting nearly 1800 sqft and having 3 beds with 2 baths. A complete and total kitchen rehab is the first thing you will notice walking through the doors. A true delight to the chefs out there. A sleek wooden countertops compliment the cabinet colors as well as the calm and neutral floor color. Newer appliances and tons of storage will provide exactly what you need! After navigating your way through the kitchen you will immediately be welcome into the grand and plentiful living room. Enough for the whole family on football Sundays! The first of the 3 bedrooms you will find off the left of the living room a little split from the others with a bathroom nearby. Further down the hall you will have the other two bedrooms split by the hallway. Master bedroom will almost feel like a house in and of itself. Bring your bed, your dresser, your chair, your armoire, and still have plenty of room to do jumping jacks in the middle. Another extensive remodel was done on the main bathroom. A nice tiled shower with an overhead rainhead will render you speechless. Great big backyard and only minutes from all local shopping, Top Golf, new Amazon warehouse, and hospitals make this home a must see!