Proximity, size, and desirability are all traits you will find in this Beverly Hills listing. Boasting nearly 1800 sqft and having 3 beds with 2 baths. A complete and total kitchen rehab is the first thing you will notice walking through the doors. A true delight to the chefs out there. A sleek wooden countertops compliment the cabinet colors as well as the calm and neutral floor color. Newer appliances and tons of storage will provide exactly what you need! After navigating your way through the kitchen you will immediately be welcome into the grand and plentiful living room. Enough for the whole family on football Sundays! The first of the 3 bedrooms you will find off the left of the living room a little split from the others with a bathroom nearby. Further down the hall you will have the other two bedrooms split by the hallway. Master bedroom will almost feel like a house in and of itself. Bring your bed, your dresser, your chair, your armoire, and still have plenty of room to do jumping jacks in the middle. Another extensive remodel was done on the main bathroom. A nice tiled shower with an overhead rainhead will render you speechless. Great big backyard and only minutes from all local shopping, Top Golf, new Amazon warehouse, and hospitals make this home a must see!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $175,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Waco businessman Tom Wright travels Interstate 35 almost weekly, craving the lasagna and the crab fondue at Pignetti’s Italian Restaurant in Temple.
Central Texas Honor Roll: Whose star shined brightest on Friday night? Check out the biggest high school football performances of the week.
Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.
A 38-year-old Hewitt man died after a collision between his motorcycle and an SUV near Aquilla on Friday morning, according to the Texas Depar…
SpaceX is planning a $150 million expansion of its McGregor test facility into a powerhouse churning out enough rockets to make humanity inter…
To say Waco Independent School District, city of Waco and McLennan County officials are juggling lots of balls near North 42nd Street would be…
A pharmacist who admitted stealing medications from a Lorena grocery store pharmacy remains free on bond after his arrest Tuesday by Lorena police.
Angela Radde said she feels blessed she and her family got to say goodbye to her 27-year-old daughter at her hospital bedside, and tries to re…
Another 15 McLennan County residents died of COVID-19 since the last update Friday, bringing the county’s death toll to 563, the Waco-McLennan…
Children and teens accounted for 47% of a record 512 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday in McLennan County, as several area school district…