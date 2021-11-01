3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $177,500

All you have been waiting for plus more! This beautiful property is ready for a new owner. Completely fenced on a corner lot, this house includes 3 good sized bedrooms and 1 bath. The features this house has includes automatic gates for side entry, the pergola in the front yard to sit outside and enjoy the weather. The landscaping is done for you and it includes a sprinkler system. But wait there's more, the back deck is also done to perfection for you with a built in bar and mounted TV as well a sprinkler mist for those hot summer days! Call me to schedule your private showing today!