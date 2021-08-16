 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $179,000

A truly beautiful remodeled home in the works! Current Updates include foundation, electrical wiring, windows, plumbing and a water heater. Get this home pre completion so you can put your spin on it or wait until it’s transformed into the finished product. Home retains its original features including exposed shiplap ceilings and hardwood floors. Roof only 5 years old. Within 3 miles of Cameron Park Zoo, Brazos River, and downtown Waco!

