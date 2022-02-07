3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $184,500

Check out this move-in ready newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home full of natural light in a well established neighborhood. Perfectly priced darling starter home with a completely fenced back yard large enough for kids & pets. The proximity to Baylor Univ, downtown Waco, HEB grocery store, and local entertainment can not be beat. Must come and see all the improvement made to this home including refinished original hardwood floors and new appliances.