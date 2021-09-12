 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $189,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $189,000

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $189,000

Great investment potential! Two houses, one great price! House on the left is a 3 bedroom 2 bath, laundry room, garage, storage buildings and RV Shed. House on the right could be converted back into a 1 bedroom, 1 bath! Live in one side and rent the other!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Board OKs design for new Waco High
Education

Board OKs design for new Waco High

Trustees gave the go-ahead to a design of a new, more compact Waco High School that contains two gymnasiums, a 600-seat performing arts auditorium and expanded career education space.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert