3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $189,990

MLS# 206509 - Built by Ameritex Homes - May completion! ~ Enjoy the comfort of an affordable home in the heart of Waco, Texas. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom; conveniently located less than 10 minutes driving distance from Baylor University and Magnolia Market at the Silos. Energy efficient features and appliances are proven to drive utility costs down. Open concept family room is perfect for gathering with friends and family providing a seamless dining and entertaining experience. Master bedroom comes with connected bathroom with dual tub-shower. Fully equipped with SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY that includes programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks all connected and secured through a smart home hub make this house a must-see! Images may be reflective of a staged or representative unit; homes are unfurnished and features may vary by floor plan and location.

