3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $190,000

Most adorable, 3 bedroom home with 2 large living areas is move in ready. Home features spacious family room, with large front window. All bedrooms are good in size. Quaint kitchen with cooktop, built in oven/broiler, lots of counter/cabinet space, gorgeous tiled backsplash, refrigerator and all opening to dining area. Fantastic 2nd living space surrounded by windows overlooking tree covered backyard. Additional features include laundry and freezer space in garage, 2 wonderful patios, storage shed, beautiful trees, and fenced yard.