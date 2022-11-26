New home with finishing touches and landscaping coming in the week. Come see this perfect starter home. Close to I-35 for an easy commute. Spacious rooms and closets. large open living and entertaining areas with a lovely kitchen island. This entire street is being developed with new homes coming soon.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,500
