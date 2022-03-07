3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,900

SHOWINGS BEGIN MONDAY** Come check out this cozy 3 bedroom 2 bath home on 2 acres right across the street from the Brazos river. The kitchen comes complete with hidden spice racks and opens to the large living room ready to make your own. The laundry room has plenty of storage space and even a doggy door leading to the large deck on the back. The storage shed conveys and sits next to the large driveway. The green storage container, trailers and bbq smoker trailer do not convey. Septic system piping was replaced in 2019.