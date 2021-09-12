3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,900

ADORABLE and CHARMING brick home with original hardwood floors offering a cozy living area and opening to a separate dining...Very spacious bedrooms . Relax outside in your privately fenced backyard while entertaining the family and friends. You will enjoy having the extra storage space from the 10x16 storage shed.. Come see this super cute... nice and neat home... that sits on a corner lot in the Dean Highland neighborhood ..walking distance to school and local church. Don't miss out!!