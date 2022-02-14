 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,900

This amazing 3 bed, 2 bath home has been renovated and is move-in ready. Updates include new paint inside and out, windows, flooring, HVAC system, foundation leveling, roof, updated plumbing, electrical system, attic insulation and landscape. The kitchen features a stainless-steel stove and dishwasher, quartz countertops, as well as new cabinetry.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert