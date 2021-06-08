3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,900

Check out this NEWLY RENOVATED classic home in the heart of Waco. Almost everything in this home is BRAND NEW and it comes with a new HVAC unit and a new Water Heater. The kitchen has new cabinets, new counter tops and a new sink with beautiful open shelving. The bathrooms have been rebuilt with tile walk in showers, glass doors and new vanities. The kitchen, dining and bathrooms feature new tile floors, the den has new laminate floors and the rest of the house has refinished original hardwood floors. Come enjoy the mature trees in the backyard from your large outdoor seating area. The backyard has plenty of room for the pets or kids to play and comes with two storage buildings. View More