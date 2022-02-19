3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $199,990

MLS# 206125 - Built by Ameritex Homes - May completion! ~ Beautiful home located in Waco, Texas with close proximity to several Waco hot spots. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and modern amenities throughout. Energy efficient features and appliances are proven to drive utility costs down. Fully equipped with SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY that includes programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks all connected and secured through a smart home hub. Homes are unfurnished and features may vary by floor plan.