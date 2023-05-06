A well-kept and quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,654SF home for rent at $2500/mo. with some utilities included. The home is equipped with Solar Panels so the tenant will be responsible for any usage over the production and the seller is covering the panels, water and trash are also covered up to $50 with a $25 credit for keeping the lawn in good shape as well. This all keeps you costs down and your worries low! It has vinyl plank flooring throughout the home and an amazing kitchen this rental is ready to go upon availability. First date available for move-in is June 23rd, 2023 and is available for up to a 28-month lease.