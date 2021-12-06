ACT FAST and spec out this home with YOUR preferred finishes, colors, fixtures, and even floor plan! 2225 Hermanson represents a super unique opportunity to have a home remodeled to your preferences without incurring the typical constructions costs! This fantastic home will feature three bedrooms and two bathrooms with an oversized (especially for the era) kitchen, GIANT, terraced yard with exceptional deck, dual living rooms, new driveway, new exterior facade, and even a new, detached garage or carport; making it truly remarkable once complete. Once complete, the home will boast a new roof, all new plumbing, all new electrical, all new windows, foundation correction, new plumbing and electrical fixtures throughout, new, custom cabinetry throughout, refinished, original hardwood floors, and incredible, period correct style with none of the drawbacks! Please note that the current list price is as-is but includes the following work to be performed, if not already performed: foundation repair, demolition of the deck, driveway, and front concrete patio, lot clearing and tree trimming. Final remodeled price will be listed between $350,000 and $400,000.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $200,000
