3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $200,000

Cute as a button and perfectly placed in the Heart of Waco, you may search for ages but you’ll be hard pressed to find another home which offers the perfect combination of charm, character, and convenience; all for a price that’s oh so nice! Boasting 1,130 square feet of light, airy space, this adorable three bedroom, one bathroom home belies its modest foot print with large rooms, a thoughtful floor plan, and ample light throughout the home. From the front stoop to the picture-perfect backyard patio, each aspect of this home conveys a sense of tranquil welcome. Inside, at the front of the home, the large living room adjoins the central dining room. Offering supreme flexibility, the open plan allows for dual living rooms or even a dining room up front! Offsetting the formal dining room, a cozy kitchen is chalk full of high-end appliances just ready for all of your cheftacular aspirations! Flanking the living room, two bedrooms present towards the front of the room, thus making the feel smartly sequestered and organized despite its modest size. At the back of the home, the cavernous primary suite yields more abundant light and excellent, open space that’s nearly impossible to find in a home this size! Outside, the spacious fenced yard receives perfect light for gardening while the detached garage provides additional storage space for treasures too big to keep inside. Whether you’re seeking a convenient home for yourself that’s cute and modern or hoping for a stellar investment opportunity, you’re unlikely to find so much for so little!

