3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $209,000

This spiffy and spacious three bedroom home has an extra room for a large office as well! Updated and ready for the whole family, Large corner lot with rear entry garage, large living room with French Doors off of patio for easy access to back yard. Great for entertaining. Owner is Real Estate Broker in State of Texas.

