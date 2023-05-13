Best Price in the area! Beautifully and completely move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath home built in 2018. This one-story home has only had one owner and is highlighted by the large primary bedroom and attached bath with gorgeous shower, open concept kitchen, dining, living room, soaring ceilings, gorgeous finishes, and sparkling features. Every detail of this home has been well thought out. Provides beautiful natural light and a spacious backyard Plenty of space for entertaining family and friends! Call your favorite Realtor today to schedule a showing.