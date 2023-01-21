3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $209,900
"The growth pattern went from real, real slow to hanging on for dear life. … We struck a nerve. Now fast forward to today."
NewQuest Properties has added a retailer to the tenant mix at Cottonwood Creek Market.
The 2022 football season in Central Texas gave fans both a season of firsts and a season of continuity.
Failure to strike a deal by month's end could mean fewer in-network health care options for thousands of Central Texans.
Waco police found a man dead early Wednesday behind a restaurant in the 4200 block of Franklin Avenue, according to a statement.
Waco ISD police took an armed teen "intruder" into custody Wednesday morning at Waco High and filed charges against him, according to a letter from Principal Sterlin McGruder to parents.
Here's a list of people who were indicted Thursday by a McLennan County grand jury.
Baylor's 19-year run in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll is over.
Toby Monrrial, a longtime Bellmead resident who has advocated for the cleanup for more than 30 years, said the site is almost unrecognizable from its previous state.
A local man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to choking the mother of his children in April 2019.