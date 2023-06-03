This beautiful new home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and modern amenities throughout. Open concept family room is perfect for gathering with friends and family providing a seamless dining and entertaining experience. Energy-efficient features and appliances are proven to drive utility costs down. Seller will contribute up to $10,000 toward closing costs. Final amount to be approved by lender. Construction Completion date: 3-31-2023
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $209,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The majority of Marlin High School seniors are now set to graduate June 22 after the school postponed graduation ceremonies last week because …
A social media influencer died soon after live-streaming himself drinking several bottles of strong alcohol on China’s version of TikTok, stat…
McLennan County deputies arrested a man Friday on theft warrants, including a charge that he conspired with others to steal $4,500 in Legos fr…
Assemblies of God officials said they ousted ex-Waco minister Chris Hundl from leadership positions in Baylor Chi Alpha and a local church May…
Here's a list of people who were indicted this week by a McLennan County grand jury.