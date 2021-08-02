 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $210,000

Adorable home on a corner lot in the perfect location! Within walking distance of Mountainview Elementary, a park, walking track and within minutes of HEB and Target, you have everything you need, yet, the street is quiet and not a cut through. Inside the house the kitchen is open to the living and dining area and the bedrooms have the original hardwood floors. The backyard is huge, private and a blank slate to add a pool or some other type of outdoor entertainment. Recent updates include a new HVAC in July 2020, new water heater in November 2020, and some fresh paint inside and out in June 2021.

