3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,000

This adorable home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms, a large living area with a dining room and nice sized kitchen. The master bedroom is completely isolated and located right by the exit to the screened in back patio. You can enjoy your evenings on the back patio with nor worries of pesky bugs! This home also offers beautiful mature trees that offer plenty of shade. Located right off of Valley Mills Dr you’re in close proximity to all shopping and restaurants. This home will be sold as is.