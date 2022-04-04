3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,800

Stunningly remodeled 3 bedroom home in the heart of Waco, just minutes to downtown - Zoned R-2, STR II Air B&B permit has already been applied for and is in processing. Completely updated from top to bottom with new energy efficient features to include double pane windows, new HVAC w/ nest thermostat, New electrical panel, LED can lights & new fixtures. Spacious floorplan has a large living area & open dining space. The bright & airy kitchen has brand new cabinets, gorgeous granite counters, counter to ceiling tiled backsplash, floating shelves & a nice pantry space w/ sliding barn door. Beautifully updated bathroom with new tile, fixtures & LCD vanity mirror with lights. Spacious bedrooms w/ great closet space. Additional remodel items include a Pindo Palm imported from California, freshly painted interior/exterior with new sheetrock throughout interior, new exterior siding, sheetrocked garage with freshly poured concrete slab, laundry space & a new concrete driveway.