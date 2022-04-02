ADORABLE brand new home on a secluded lot! This home will instantly catch your eye with it’s incredible curb appeal and charm. The interior features a wonderful floor plan that is functional, cozy and ideal for any buyer. It includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, and an open-concept kitchen/dining/living space. The exterior of this home is perfect for entertaining and offers tons of privacy. Your guests will love to hang out in the shade of the backyard or spend the evening relaxing on the covered back patio. This home would be perfect for a first time home buyer, a growing family, an investor or anyone looking for a quiet place to retire!
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,900
