 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,900

ADORABLE brand new home on a secluded lot! This home will instantly catch your eye with it’s incredible curb appeal and charm. The interior features a wonderful floor plan that is functional, cozy and ideal for any buyer. It includes 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 beautiful bathrooms, and an open-concept kitchen/dining/living space. The exterior of this home is perfect for entertaining and offers tons of privacy. Your guests will love to hang out in the shade of the backyard or spend the evening relaxing on the covered back patio. This home would be perfect for a first time home buyer, a growing family, an investor or anyone looking for a quiet place to retire!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert