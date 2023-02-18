"You will love this beautiful new smart home. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and modern amenities throughout. Open concept family room is perfect for gathering with friends and family providing a seamless dining and entertaining experience. Energy-efficient features and appliances are proven to drive utility costs down. Fully equipped with SMART HOME TECHNOLOGY that includes programmable thermostat, keyless smart locks all connected and secured" 6% plus title with preferred lender incentive, pay all closing costs, lower rate and have builder make portion of payment for limited time.
3 Bedroom Home in Waco - $214,990
